close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 12, 2019

Chelsea held by Bohemians

Sports

AFP
July 12, 2019

LONDON: Frank Lampard was denied a winning start in his first match in charge of Chelsea as Bohemians struck late to earn a 1-1 draw in a friendly on Wednesday.

Lampard named two separate line-ups for the first and second half in Dublin with a host of youngsters from the club’s academy given their chance to shine. Belgian international Michy Batshuayi, who has spent the last 18 months on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace, also took the opportunity to show his predatory instincts by opening the scoring.

However, in the final minute, trialist Eric Molloy lashed in a memorable leveller for the League of Ireland side.

Chelsea will next face St. Patrick’s in the Irish capital on Saturday before embarking on a tour of Japan to take on Kawasaki Frontale and Barcelona.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus