SL agree to play Test in Lahore

LAHORE: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have agreed to send their team to play a Test match in Lahore in October.It has been learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had held successful talks with SLC and with that Pakistan will witness Test cricket after the gap of almost 10 years. Pakistan last played a Test at their home ground against the same opposition in 2009. The PCB is also confident to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan in December as they are trying to convince the SLC.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have also given a positive response to the PCB to play two Tests and three T20Is in Pakistan in February. Bangladesh’s government will take the decision following the security situation in the country.