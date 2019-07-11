Emergency experts hone their skills

Islamabad : Over 25 health emergency professionals from diverse fields like public health, Rescue 1122, disaster management, and the Army Medical Core from Sindh and Balochistan are attending a training aimed at strengthening the capacity of government officers and institutions in joint collective response to emergency situations.

The workshop on ‘Incident Command Management System’ is being organised by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in collaboration with Global Health Development (GHD/EMPHNET), Jordan.

The participants were provided with conceptual learning material and practical group exercises about different functions of Incident Command Management such as how to launch and manage effective response, how to evolve response on a scientific basis, how to deputize regulation while working in collaboration, and how to develop and work for common objectives in an emergency event.

Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, chief FE&DSD, welcomed the participants and facilitators. He said all divisions and departments of Pakistan would work towards national public health emergency preparedness and response. He encouraged the participants to learn new techniques in the management of crisis, and emergency and disaster situations, and to step up coordination and response to emergencies with concerned partners in the groups.

Dr. Ali Odatallah, technical officer of GHD from Jordon, expressed keenness for further cooperation with NIH to strengthen the health sector by providing technical assistance.