The rains are coming

As the days pass the possibility of rain increases in Karachi as the monsoon season continues. Sooner or later it will start to rain and currently, preparations for that crisis are non-existent – especially in the North Nazimabad area where accumulated garbage has clogged up rain pipes and sewers.

This causes filthy, contaminated water to pour out on rainy days. Knee-deep water starts to collect on the roads destroying the asphalt and causing pot holes to form. The local authorities should start necessary preparations before it’s too late and so that the blessing of rain in Karachi remains a blessing.

Ahmed A Hassan

Karachi