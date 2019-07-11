close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
July 12, 2019

Cautious driving

Newspost

 
July 12, 2019

After seeing a lot of gruesome car accidents involving helpless animals, I wish to ask drivers to practise road safety and not to speed down roads. Animals who get hit by cars suffer horribly until they die of their wounds.

This is a horribly cruel thing and I would like to request everyone to keep their eyes on the road to protect our beautiful wildlife.

Adnan Maqsood

Kech

