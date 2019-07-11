Cautious driving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After seeing a lot of gruesome car accidents involving helpless animals, I wish to ask drivers to practise road safety and not to speed down roads. Animals who get hit by cars suffer horribly until they die of their wounds.
This is a horribly cruel thing and I would like to request everyone to keep their eyes on the road to protect our beautiful wildlife.
Adnan Maqsood
Kech
