Shedding the load

When the new government was formed after the 2018 elections, PESCO became very efficient for a few months. There was minimised loadshedding and they would always announce any loadshedding through their website, in newspapers and even send text messages to citizens in the area. However, it seems that in the past two months PESCO has once again reverted to their old ways. On July 8 and 10, loadshedding from 7am till 6pm was conducted in the University Town area, but this was not mentioned by PESCO anywhere. Such unannounced loadshedding that goes on all day has become a norm in Peshawar nowadays.

It should also be mentioned that such unscheduled loadshedding creates many problems for common citizens, while Pakistan’s courts have also imposed the rule of announcing load shedding in advance on all electricity distributors. I would like to humbly request that the concerned authorities ensure that PESCO does not conduct unscheduled loadshedding and should instead announce it on their website a few days in advance.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar