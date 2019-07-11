Six killed as landslide hits house in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: At least six people, including two women and four children, were killed in a landslide incident in Mataltan in Swat on Thursday. According to police, a boulder crashed into a house in Baten Banda in Mataltan near Kalam, killing two women and four children and injuring one man. Those killed were identified as 35-year-old Robina, Maryam, 14, Zakia, 2, Tahira, 3, Gulmina and Muhammad Niamat, 4. The dead included a mother and her four children. Following the incident, the locals started rescue work on a self-help basis. They retrieved the bodies and shifted the injured to the hospital.
MINGORA: At least six people, including two women and four children, were killed in a landslide incident in Mataltan in Swat on Thursday. According to police, a boulder crashed into a house in Baten Banda in Mataltan near Kalam, killing two women and four children and injuring one man. Those killed were identified as 35-year-old Robina, Maryam, 14, Zakia, 2, Tahira, 3, Gulmina and Muhammad Niamat, 4. The dead included a mother and her four children. Following the incident, the locals started rescue work on a self-help basis. They retrieved the bodies and shifted the injured to the hospital.