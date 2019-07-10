LWMC staff asked to clean city within 72 hours or ‘go home’

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) managing director has given standing instructions to the department to clean the city within 72 hours or ‘go home’.

In a press release issued here Wednesday, LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir directed all operational staff should remain in field for the next three days without any exemption. In this context, a special cleanliness operation with extra ordinary arrangements was initiated which was directly being monitored by the managing director, GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and other top management of the company.

The MD said all aspects of cleanup operation would be closely monitored including manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping washing and plot clearance followed by presence of workers at choking points.

He further said, “To maintain cleanliness is our utmost priority and in this regard the company will not tolerate any negligence and crystal clear directions have also been issued to Turk contractors to actively participate in this operation”.

Sohail while paying surprise visits to multiple areas of the city suspended supervisor of Union Council 63, served final warning to zonal officer Malik Yusuf and served explanation to assistant manager operations Saad for poor performance. He said LWMC would not bear any negligence over maintaining cleanliness.

A spokesperson for LWMC said citizens should also cooperate with LWMC as it was social responsibility of every one and incase of filing complaint regarding waste citizens should dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or use LWMC mobile application Clean Lahore.

