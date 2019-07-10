Saving the green

After losing the US presidential election, Al Gore wrote a book about global warming and climate change where he drew attention to this critical issue and suggested ways to resolve the problem. This brought to the forefront the issue of climate change and since then world leaders have been working out agreements and protocols to tackle this concern. Many countries including the US put laws and policies in place to curb emissions, which are the main cause of global warming. Similarly, campaigns to reduce industrial waste and encourage sustainable styles of living were encouraged. Those countries succeeded to some extent. This cause took a big blow in 2016 when the current US President Donald Trump came to power. He does not believe in global warming and considers it a hoax. We might have our differences with the US, but it seems that we as nation are pretty much in line with him on the issue of global warming.

We as a country have seemingly ignored the effects of pollution on our environment. We ruthlessly cut down our trees, do nothing to conserve water, and use plastic bags most abundantly and throw them any place we wish. We must come up with a national consensus on this issue or I am afraid we will end up in a grey and hopeless world which we cannot survive in. Our politicians must realise the grave situation we are facing and find a consensus on this matter of national interest.

Raja Shafaatullah

Rahim Yar Khan