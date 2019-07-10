Landslide blocks Judbah-Darband road for hours

MANSEHRA: The landslide blocked the Judbah-Darband road and suspended traffic between Mansehra and Torghar district for around five hours. Passengers travelling between Torghar and Mansehra remained stranded on both sides of the road.

“There was no vehicle and passer-by around when the landslide fell on the road,” said Mohammad Jibran, a resident. He said that locals started removing the landslide from the road on their own and the route was reopened after five to six hours. Jibran said that earlier local residents had also met officials of the Communication and Works Department demanding the construction of a protection wall along the road but to no avail. Also in the day, residents of Oghi asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to launch an inquiry into alleged embezzlement of the funds in the construction of Darband Road.

A group of people led by Liaqat told reporters that Oghi-Darband road was constructed by provincial government’s fund but the recently constructed road had developed cracks and the government should launch an inquiry into alleged substandard construction.