Safe City Project to be handed over to Islamabad Police’

Islamabad: The Islamabad police would ensure further improvement in the Safe City Project to be handed over to it after removing all flaws keeping in view the gap analysis and necessary documentation.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday, various affairs related to safe city project came under discussion including transfer of the project to Islamabad police. The meeting presided over by Director General of Safe City Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki was attended by Project Director of Safe City Shah Ahmed, Akbar Nasir Khan from Punjab Safe City Authority Lahore, DG National Information Technology Board Islamabad Faisal Iqbal and Director IT Islamabad.

The project is being run initially BMS Huawei and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) which would be transferred to Islamabad police after removing flaws. DG Safe City Project Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki said that Islamabad police would ensure more improvement in the project. The participants of the meeting gave their opinion to improve this project and it was agreed to run is affairs more effectively.