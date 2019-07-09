LWMC seeks support for cleanliness

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director called on all the assistant commissioners posted in Lahore to support him in cleaning the city as a team.

In a meeting at LWMC building, MD Khalid Nazer briefed the officers regarding mechanism of LWMC of daily cleanliness operation in the city along working together in close coordination. ACs were accompanied by GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik, GM Procurement Waqar Butt, GM HR Farrukh Qayyum and other officials.

The assistant commissioners visited LWMC Video Wall control room where they were briefed about the monitoring system and vehicle tracking system. Later, the GM operations gave a detailed presentation to all ACs regarding LWMC daily routine of cleanliness operation followed by workers attendance and monitoring system.

They acknowledged the efforts of LWMC and focused on mutual coordinated efforts in maintaining cleanliness in the city. The MD LWMC said it was the dire need of the time that departments should work in close coordination whereas LWMC was not going to tolerate any sort of negligence from any worker or officer. The MD also appealed the citizens of Lahore to shoulder responsibility in maintaining cleanliness.

sanitation: The newly appointed chairman of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) said the provincial government was determined to provide a clean atmosphere to the citizens of Lahore.

Riaz Hameed Chaudhary, Chairman LWMC, said this while addressing a meeting held at his office. He said his appointment was made by the Punjab government through a board on the directions of chief minister.

Riaz briefed the media about his past professional career as he served at numerous government departments for 31 years. He said he would only follow the vision of the Prime Minister and chief minister which was clean and green Pakistan.

“Lahore being the heart of Pakistan, demands extra ordinary attention with respect to cleanliness and LWMC with limited man power is maintaining cleanliness of one of the most populous city,” he said, adding that, he will take up advice of media in positive manner.

He further said media was the fourth pillar of the state and said he, being the chairman, admired the role of media in betterment of the department and said in case of any issue he would be available 24/7.

Transfers: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam ordered for posting and transfers of four directors here on Tuesday.

On joining LDA, Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi (PMS/BS18) has been posted as Director Coordination and Implementation while the incumbent Sumaira Ali Khan has been transferred and posted as Director Recovery. Director Recovery Kh Muhammad Ali has been transferred and posted as Director Revenue. The incumbent Ghulam Khaliq has been transferred from the said post and posted as Director Estate Management II, relieving Khurram Yaqub of the additional charge of the said post.