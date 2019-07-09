Destructive tourism

The northern areas of Pakistan are being steadily destroyed by the tourist culture here. They have destroyed our beautiful mountains and sparkling lakes with their garbage and trampled our fields for pictures. They cut down our trees and claim our land to build hotels and resorts. They harm all of our industries with their pollution and destroy natural habitats for our wildlife and upset our ecosystem. They hunt our endangered species leopards for sport and fun without regard for how destructive it is.

They have no empathy for us and abuse our hospitality for this. Tourists come and destroy everything without regard for their actions. We do not want them here if they will disrespect us like this. They are dirtying our beautiful mountain ranges like they have their own cities. I would like to request the concerned authorities to please place harsher punishments on their behaviour.

Sazish Akhjam

Skardu