What we need

This is in response to the letter ‘What we deserve’ (July 9) by Syed Abdullah. Honestly, I am surprised at the level of cricket obsession some fans have reached. The letter was simply an essay putting down other teams because it is ‘unfair’ to have lost and arguing that it was not the team’s fault they kept on losing. Their performance in the matches was visibly bored and half-hearted. They made pitiful mistakes and the glaring flaws in their playing were shameful. It was like they had never played before in their lives.

To declare their losses as ‘bad luck’ only damages them. You do not baby adults. You give helpful and constructive criticism to help them further themselves. The Pakistan cricket team lost and it was their fault. You can say that they lost because of luck, badly chosen team line-ups and unhelpful management. However, the truth of the matter that you ignore because of your love for them is that they lost because they did not practise properly and make a real effort. They do not need coddling. They need to work on themselves and get out of their bad habits.

Lahrib Akmal

Multan