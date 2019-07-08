Hammad Azhar takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Former State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar took oath as a federal minister Monday, Geo News reported. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony in Aiwan-e-Sadr to Hammad Azhar, who will keep the same portfolio. Last month, the PTI-led federal government passed Rs7,022 billion austerity budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, setting ambitious tax collection targets to stabilise the economy. The budget was presented in the National Assembly by Azhar. Prime Minister Imran Khan had indicated to promoting Azhar as federal minister during the budget session, praising his work in getting the budget passed.