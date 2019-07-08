Forensic test has confirmed video’s authenticity, claims Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday claimed that the government had already conducted forensic audit of the video involving judge of the accountability court and the same audit had confirmed authenticity of the video.

“That is why the PTI government has taken U-turn and is escaping from the forensic audit,” Maryam Nawaz said in ‘Capital Talk’ programme of Geo News. She said the video was found real and that was why the government took U-turn.

The video released by Maryam Nawaz, the other day purportedly showed that judge of the accountability court Arshad Malik was saying he was under pressure to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Maryam said she was possessing more videos to be released involving the accountability court’s judge which were also recorded when he was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. She confirmed that the judge met some PML-N leaders during his stay in Saudi Arabia. She said the judge had said he went to perform Umrah as he was feeling burden of sin giving verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

To a question, Maryam said she was holding consultations with legal experts and would approach the Supreme Court or any other forum on the issue of the video. “But it is a matter of history that we face punishment whenever we approach courts,” she said.