Traders to go on shutter down strike from 13th

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran on Monday announced a nationwide shutter-down strike from July 13, as traders had been protesting against the government in several cities of the country for a hike in sales tax in the federal budget.

A strike was underway in Gujranwala by the Anjuman-e-Tajran Cloth Board, while the association’s president announced that they would keep all shops and markets closed on Tuesday (today) as well. Markets and shops would remain closed in Saeed Nagri Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Thakur Singh Bazaar, and Sarafa Bazaar for two days, the association said while threatening the strike may continue indefinitely if additional taxes were not withdrawn.

A similar strike against rise in taxes was observed in Faisalabad during which markets — including Ghalla Mandi and Chowk Ghanta Ghar — remained completely closed.Traders and businessmen also called a strike in the tribal districts, with as many as 35 steel mills reportedly remaining shut there. The president of the Fata Steel Mills Association had threatened to protest outside the provincial assembly if the tax was not withdrawn.

In Mardan, the marble factory owners and labourers staged a protest rally from the industrial estate to the commissioner’s office against the government for the rise in sales tax. Protesters said the government was not willing to budge despite the fact that marble factories in the province had been closed for the past nine days.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announced a shutter-down strike across the country from July 13, with its president saying: “The strike has been called against the anti-trader policies announced by the government in the budget”.