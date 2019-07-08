close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Govt employee shot dead

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A government employee was shot dead by unidentified armed men in the limits of Mathra Police Station on Monday. It was learnt that unidentified attackers shot dead Wahid in Sheikh Killay and escaped from the scene. The deceased was said to be an official in the Excise and Taxation Department.

