Posting, transfers in NHA

Islamabad: Wide-ranging transfers and postings of officers working in BPS-19, 18, 17 are made in National Highway Authority (NHA). Such officers remained posted on the same post for a period of 5 to 10 years, says a press release.

The sole objective of countrywide transfers/postings is to promote good governance and ensure transparency in functioning of the authority. The step will also help terminate monopoly of officers who remained posted on the same post for long. To this effect, the NHA has also chalked out policy of maximum three years tenure of posting on same post. These measures will eventually prepare ground to further improve the performance of the authority and timely and quality completion of NHA schemes will be ensured. According to the details, Project Director (KKH) NHA, Gilgit Mehboob Wali Khan is post as General Manager (in own pay & scale (OPS) Jaglot-Skardu Road Project while Director Mr. Asad Khurshid Malik is posted as GM (OPS) Construction at NHA, Lahore.

Likewise, Director (Contract Administration) Muhammad Jehanzeb Mumtaz Khan Niazi is posted as director (RAMS) NHA, HQ & director (P&CA) Muhammad Azam is posted director (Revenue-ROW) NHA, HQ. Director NHA Kallar Kahar Samiullah Chattha is posted as director (P&CA) NHA, HQ. Deputy Director (Engr) Nand Kumar Soofi is posted as director (OPS) Design NHA, HQ and Atta-ul-Mohsin DD (Design) is transferred to NHA D.G. Khan office.

Aftabullah Babar is posted as project director (Western- Corridor, Pindi Gheb to Hakla at NHA Tarnol office. Mariam Mumtaz Butt, director LM&IS is given the look after charge of Director (Resettlement/Social).

Likewise DD Muhammad Azam is posted as director (OPS) (B&A) at NHA, HQ, while Hafiz Khurram Rashid is posted as director (Internal Audit) NHA, HQ.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Abbasi DD (Finance) NHA, Abottabad is posted as DD (Accounts) NHA, HQ, and Tariq Hussain Shah is posted as DD Finance NHA, HQ. Irfan Rafique is posted as DD (Accounts) and Irfanullah Jan is posted as DD (Accounts) Motorways NHA, Kallar Kahar. AD (Engr) Rana Muhammad Nadeem is posted as DD (OPS) Design NHA, HQ, Farheen Shafaat is posted as AD (Design) while Farah Bashir is posted as AD (Design-Quantity Surveys) NHA, HQ. Muhammad Rizwan Nayim is posted as AD (RAMS-I), Imtiaz Khan is posted as deputy chief operating officer (OPS) (Lowari Tunnel), Safeer Ahmed Khan is post as AD (Maint) NHA, Peshawar, Murad Ali Khan AD (Maint) NHA Batkhela, Ms. Sehrish Shakeel Syed AD (Maint) Karachi, Niaz Hussain Khawar AD (Maint) Hyderabad, Irfan Ahmad Shaikh is posted as AD (Construction) NHA Sukkur Office.