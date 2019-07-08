Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE: Very hot and humid weather was observed in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.



Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days. They predicted that dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions) and Kashmir. Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Zhob, DG Khan, Multan Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 38.2°C and minimum was 27.2°C.