Tue Jul 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

No agreement on reinstatement of sacked workers in Haripur

National

July 9, 2019

HARIPUR: Despite efforts by Adviser to CM on Industries Abdul Kareem Khan and local political leadership, the factory management and workers of Agritech Industry Private Ltd failed to strike a compromise on the matter of reinstatement of sacked workers and resumption of factory's operation.

The sacked workers of Agritech Industry Private Ltd, a phosphate manufacturing unit, had announced to go on hunger strike from Monday against the management's decision of not reinstating the sacked workers and bringing the factory back in production.

The factory management has closed the unit about a couple of months back when both management and workers accused each other of attack. However, with the intervention of local administration the management shown its willingness on resuming production but on two conditions one was that the administration would ensure the security of factory's management and its assets and second the workers who were nominated in FIR for attacking and injuring the management would not be reinstated.

However, the workers who were not happy with this decision announced to go on hunger strike from Monday. Taking notice of the situation on the request of provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan and his brother Yousaf Ayub Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had sent his advisers on Industries Abdul Kareem Khan to Haripur to hold negotiations.

However, both sides failed to reach consensus as neither the management nor factory workers were ready to budge from their respective stance. Meanwhile, on the request of Yousaf Ayub Khan, both sides agreed to consider their stance and hold another round of negotiations within the next two days.

