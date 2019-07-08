Making secret video without permission a crime: AG Mansoor

KARACHI: Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan has said making a video or recording an audio of anybody secretly, without his/her permission is a crime under the law of the land.



In an interview he said on Monday that anybody involved in recording of an audio or making of a video would have to face punishment.

The court hearing such a case could award 3-year jailterm along with Rs10 lakh fine to the persons involved in the crime of recording an audio, or making a video secretly, or broadcasting.

He said the persons involved in making of a video, or watching the act of video making, would have to appear before a court of law. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had no link with the purported audio/video of an accountability court judge. He said both the government and the judiciary could take action on the current video scandal.

To a question about PML-N claims that the case might be trialed again as the judge allegedly give verdict under pressure, the attorney general said the evidence had been completed in Nawaz Sharif’s Al Azizia case, which was now part of the appeal. If the court decides during the appeal process that the case should be retried, then the case would be heard again.

To another question, he said that in Justice Qayyum telephonic conversation with Shahbaz Sharif case, no action was taken as cyber laws had not been made at that time.