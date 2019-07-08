Two gold workshops robbed in Saddar

Two gold workshops were robbed in the Saddar area on Sunday, it was revealed on Monday when their owners arrived at their shops in the morning.

The incident took place at the Hong Kong Centre within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station. The owners found out that the locks of their shops were broken when they arrived there on Monday morning after a gap of one day as the market had remained closed on Sunday.

They immediately informed the police helpline Madadgar-15 about the incident. A large number of shop owners and shopkeepers of the market gathered and staged a protest against the incident, and shouted slogans against police for their failure to control such thefts as several similar incidents had occurred in the past also.

The protesters demanded immediate arrests of the suspects involved in the incident, and the recovery of looted gold, jewellery and other valuables that were worth millions of rupees, according to the shop owners.

Saddar SHO Malik Arshad Afridi told The News that the two shops-cum-workshops were looted apparently on Sunday as the watchman of the market had told the police that some workers were seen at the workshops on Sunday. He suspected that some ex-workers were behind the incident who had gone into hiding, adding that the police investigators had also obtained CCTV footage and they were looking for the workers. The officer claimed that the robbers stole gold and jewellery worth approximately Rs80,000.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District South SSP on the incident. No case has been registered while an investigation is under way.