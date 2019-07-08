Sindh police compiles Black Book of hardcore terrorists

The Sindh Police Department on Monday announced that it has put together a Black Book that contains the names of criminals and hardcore terrorists who are wanted and notified.

An official of the Sindh police said that in pursuance of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam’s guideline and instruction, the police department has compiled a Black Book. This is for the first time that the Sindh police’s Black Book has been put together.

All of Sindh’s head-money and notified notorious criminals along with all the available details about them, including their criminal records, have been included in this book. It has been sent to all the regional additional IGPs so that it is shared down until police station level. It will be helpful for the Sindh police overall, as criminals belonging to one area often reside in bigger cities to hide themselves. With the knowledge of all the notified criminals, it will be easy for any district police to arrest the head-money criminals belonging to other districts. The Black Book also contains the names of criminals wanted by the Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana ranges.

Moreover, the book contains the names of those criminals who have been recently notified, which is between Rs100,000 and Rs700,000, as well as the pictures of the criminals wanted by the police. The criminals mentioned in the Black Book are wanted in more than 10 to 15 cases of heinous nature. Before the Sindh police, the Punjab police had also compiled a Black Book of criminals.