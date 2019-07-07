Accountability process will continue: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the accountability process would continue against Sharif family as it looted the national kitty ruthlessly.

Reacting to Maryam Safdar’s news conference, he said she once again tried to mislead and waste time of the nation and urged her to present any evidence in the case before the court of law.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Maryam Nawaz has made allegations against the judge. He said Maryam pointed towards some institutions, but forensic audit of video can only be done if court orders or a commission is formed.