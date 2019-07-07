2 real brothers among 7 killed over land dispute in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Seven persons were killed and three others injured in exchange of fire between two rival groups on land and use of mountainous water dispute in the jurisdiction of Chodhwan Police Station here on Sunday.

The incident occurred between two groups Pakhakhel tribe and Madozai tribe at Mengal area of tehsil Draban. The persons of Madozai tribe, Latif, Ahmad Shah, Habib and Asmat Jan of Madozai have been killed while Qayoom and Salim sustained bullet injuries.

Similarly, two real brothers of Pakhakhel tribe Zahir Shah and Tahir Shah have been killed while Shahid injured during exchange of fire.

The name and tribe of third deceased person did not confirm yet. The police said land and mountainous water dispute had been running for the last 40 years between these two tribes.