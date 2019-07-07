Sharma won’t settle for anything less than WC title

LONDON: Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the first man to score five centuries in a single World Cup edition.

The prolific opener smashed a 94-ball 103 to guide India to a comfortable victory against Sri Lanka in Leeds. The result propelled India to the top of the points table and gave them a relatively easy semi-final date against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Such has been the incredible performance of Rohit, who is within striking distance of breaking his legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s record 673-run total for a single World Cup (2003), that Indian fans have even forgotten their biggest batting star Virat Kohli.

But despite all the fanfare and adulation, Rohit’s feet are firmly placed on the ground. Soon after hitting his fifth ton in the World Cup, moving clear of Kumar Sangakkara for the most in a single edition, Rohit made it clear that his personal records would mean nothing if India failed to regain the World Cup title at Lord’s on July 14.

“I'm not here for records,” he told reporters at Headingly. “I'm here to play cricket. I'm here to play and score runs and lift the cup. That is what I'm here for. I'm not looking at all those things at all, honestly.”

Rohit made it clear that he would only really enjoy his World Cup tons once India wins the title. “No, not yet. If we win the World Cup then probably I would. “If not, then I can't, because eventually winning the cup – winning the game is important, no matter how many runs you score or how many wickets you take. “For us, as cricketers, it's important to get the job done, because we all have been looking forward to this World Cup, which comes every four years. You have to wait four years for this.

“Eventually the job for us is to go and win the finals and the semi-finals before that. But as long as that is not accomplished, no matter how many runs you score in the tournament or how many hundreds you get, you won't feel satisfied.” India face a relatively easy task of playing New Zealand in the semis but Rohit made it clear that his team cannot take anything for granted.

“I think it was important because we want to cover all our bases, tick all the boxes before the semis come. “Basically it's a knockout for us, so we wouldn't be able to afford mistakes on that particular day.

“So ticking boxes was very, very important. I think we batted well when we were put in. We scored a good amount of runs. “We wanted to make sure that we do it nice and clean. And before the semi-final comes, we wanted to make sure that the boxes are ticked and we're good to go for the semis,” he said.