IGP asked to probe illegal raid in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Nawan Killay villagers on Saturday asked the inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to conduct an inquiry into the illegal raid and arrest by the police in Nowshera Kalan on Friday night.

The locals and relatives of Painda Khan staged demonstration at the hujra against the police. District councillor Haji Nausher and village nazim Haji Ejaz said that Nowshera Kalan Police raided the house of one Zubair at night but the accused escaped.They alleged the police entered the house of accused’s neighbour, Painda Khan, and harassed the women, children and took away two of his sons, Saeed and Adnan, along with them. They said they were detained in lockup overnight and next morning they were released when proven innocent.

SHO Saidul Amin, turned down all the allegations, saying Zubair was a drug-peddler but he escaped and entered the house of his neighbour Painda Khan. He said the police entered his house to arrest the accused but he had escaped from there.