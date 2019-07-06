Hashwanis call on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani, Deputy Chairman Murtaza Hashwani and former Ambassador Hameed Kidwai met Prime Minister Imran Khan in the PM Office. They discussed plans with regard to development of Kartarpur Corridor, tourism and low-cost housing in Pakistan during their meeting with the prime minister. They also discussed the present political, economic situation as well as investments which Hashoo Group is undertaking in Pakistan.