BD players satisfied with their performance

LONDON: Bangladesh might have failed in their bid to qualify for World Cup semis but their players believe that the team’s performance in the tournament was generally impressive.

“This has not been a bad tournament, there were a lot of close games, there are lots of positives we can take,” Liton Dias, the Bangladesh batsman, told reporters after his team’s 94-run defeat against Pakistan at Lord’s on Friday. “We’ve come to different conditions and proven that we can win matches that we can play against the top opposition,” he said.

“We beat South Africa and West Indies here in conditions that are not easy for us, we ran Australia, India and New Zealand close, and that’s a big positive. “It shows that we can play all around the world and we should take a lot of confidence from that. It can stand us in good stead for future tours and other competitions, knowing that we are capable of adapting and playing good cricket. “We had some stand-out performers, Shakib Al Hasan was were very impressive and it’s really great to be able to take that going forward.”

Liton wasn’t satisfied with his own performance in the tournament. “I didn’t live up to my expectations, I scored a few 20s or 30s but if I had got that up to 50 or 60 if not more, that could have made a big difference to the team,” he said. “It’s quite disappointing not to contribute in the way that I would have liked, it wasn’t the manner I hoped for, you need some luck along the way but I didn’t feel I played the way I know I can. “I had some okay performances but I wanted a lot more to be able to help my team to wins. “Shakib has played very well but we lost out in some of the partnerships and weren’t able to support him as much as we would have liked,” he said.