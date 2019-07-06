Woman dies as shawl gets entangled in bike wheel

LAHORE : A woman was run over and killed by a tractor-trolley after she fell down from a bike in the Shadman area on Saturday.

A man along with a woman and two children was passing through the Shadman area on a bike when the shawl of the woman got entangled in the rear wheel of the bike while the other end got wrapped around her neck. As a result, all the bike riders fell on the road. Meanwhile, the woman was run over and killed by a tractor-trolley coming from behind. However, the children remained unhurt in the incident. Passersby caught the accused driver and handed him over to police.

found dead: A 48-year-old man was found dead in a room of his house in the Haier police area on Saturday. The deceased identified as Ahsan Muhammad Asif lived alone in the house. Locals felt stench emitting from the house and informed police. Police found the decomposed body of Ahsan and removed it to morgue.

Man strangled by nephew: A 65-year-old man was strangled by his nephew over a monetary issue in the Mughalpura area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Abdul Hafeez was severely tortured by his nephew over a monetary issue. Later, the accused strangled him and escaped from the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.