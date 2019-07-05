close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
July 6, 2019

After Nawaz, govt vehicle taken back from Abbasi too

Top Story

 
July 6, 2019

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s bullet-proof BMW was taken back by the Cabinet Division, reports a private TV channel. The car was issued to the then prime minister Abbasi by the Prime Minister’s Office while he was in office. It was taken back after NAB’s investigation. The former PM is under investigation by NAB in connection with alleged corruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract, purchase of 34 bulletproof cars from Germany for Saarc conference and the illegal appointment of the Ogra chairperson case. A day earlier, a bullet-proof Mercedes of the Cabinet Division was confiscated from the Jati Umra residence of former premier Nawaz Sharif during a raid. The car was issued to Nawaz Sharif by the Prime Minister’s Office on May 31, 2017. It was, however, not returned by the Sharif family after his disqualification by the Supreme Court.

