School management, parents question BISE Abbottabad results

NOWSHERA: The Peace Group of School and College System Abbottabad local branch management and parents of the students have rejected the recent matriculation result of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad.

Speaking at a joint press conference, The Peace Group of School and College System Abbottabad local branch management and parents, including Sardar Lateef Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ahsan alleged that the BISE Abbottabad had declared undeserving students as toppers ignoring the studious and talented ones.

They alleged that the hard-working students were given less than 60 percent marks on purpose. The educational institution management and parents said the BISE Abbottabad had neither a chairman nor controller examination. They alleged the BISE Abbottabad secretary and assistant controller were exercising all the powers and that the marking system was not based on fairness because of the very reason. It was pointed that The Peace Group of School and College System had always shown performance by taking top positions in the examinations as pre-board examinations are arranged and summer camps held to prepare the students for the examinations. The educational institution management and parents asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to order a probe into the issue.