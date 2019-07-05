PPP observes ‘black day’

The Pakistan Peoples Party observed a 'Black Day' to condemn the July 5, 1977 martial law when an elected government of PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was dismissed in a military coup. The PPP leadership on the occasion vowed to continue the mission of Shaheed Zufliqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed besides slamming the dictatorship of Gen Ziaul Haq "which pushed the country many decades back." The party leaders stated the PPP always believed in the empowerment of the masses and it would continue to struggle till the restoration of true democracy in Pakistan.