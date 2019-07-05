PPP observes black-day against Zia’s martial law

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party observed a black day to commemorate the overthrow of ZA Bhutto’s government by the then army dictator Gen Zia ul Haq on 5th July, 1977 on Friday.

The PPP Sindh President, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, led a protest rally that ended at Jinnah Bagh, Larkana, where he addressed the protesters and said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime is worse than dictatorship. Terming July 5th as a black day in the country’s history, he said on this day democracy was derailed and the constitution was violated.

Khuhro said during the Zia’s martial law, the society was destroyed through religious conservatism and Kalashnikov and drug cultures were introduced. Nisar said there is no power that can stop the PPP from safeguarding the Constitution and parliament’s sovereignty. The president PPP Sindh said ever since the Bhutto’s government was illegally removed by Zia’s martial-law, the PPP is sacrificing and struggling for democracy to restore the vision of ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said Imran Khan has failed to deliver but he uses abusive language very well. He said the ‘selected’ prime minister could not suppress the voice of the people through NAB.

Khuhro said the prime minister has ruined all the institutions and is forcing the people to commit suicide with hyper inflation and widespread unemployment. He further charged the PTI government of rendering Pakistan politically and economically vulnerable.