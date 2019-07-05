Dry days

Pakistan could ‘run dry’ by 2025 as water shortage becomes an ever clearer issue. According to a recent report by the IMF, Pakistan ranks third in the world amongst countries facing acute water shortage. Reports by the UNDP and the PCRWR also warn that our country will reach absolute water scarcity by 2025. Water shortage in Karachi has become worse since the start of summer. Most areas of Karachi are facing water scarcity. According to a report, 40 percent water in Karachi is being wasted due to leakages, and the water level in Hub Dam is low. The Sindh CM has said that the federal government should raise the water share for Karachi from River Indus. Citizens in many areas are purchasing bottled water for drinking because the water supplied to them is filthy; the poor are unable to do this due to their low income.

Two years ago Zafar Palijo said that the constant crisis of water scarcity is due to the unavailability of water in the Hub Dam, which still remains the same even after two years in Karachi. I hope that this letter can convince the authorities whom this concerns to please take a better look at how this situation can be fixed.

Sidra Anwar

Karachi