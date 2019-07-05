close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Two all-Pakistan finals at CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open

Sports

KARACHI: There will be two all-Pakistan finals at CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open as Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khalil won their under-17 semi-finals and Humam Ahmed and Huzaifa Ibrahim did the same in the under-15 category in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Friday.

In under-17 semi-finals, Ashab stunned top seed Chan Gregory of Australia 14-12, 11-7, 11-8; Waleed defeated Rajarathinam Dhirren of Malaysia 4-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-4.

In under-15 semi-finals, Humam overpowered top seed Chris Hui Rong of Malaysia 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7; Huzaifa beat Aiman Hakim of Malaysia 11-3, 11-6, 11-4.

