KARACHI: There will be two all-Pakistan finals at CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open as Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khalil won their under-17 semi-finals and Humam Ahmed and Huzaifa Ibrahim did the same in the under-15 category in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Friday.
In under-17 semi-finals, Ashab stunned top seed Chan Gregory of Australia 14-12, 11-7, 11-8; Waleed defeated Rajarathinam Dhirren of Malaysia 4-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-4.
In under-15 semi-finals, Humam overpowered top seed Chris Hui Rong of Malaysia 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7; Huzaifa beat Aiman Hakim of Malaysia 11-3, 11-6, 11-4.
