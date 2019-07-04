SHC extends pre-arrest bail of former local govt minister

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended interim pre-arrest bail of former local government minister and incumbent MPA Jam Khan Shoro who has been booked in cases registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to illegal auction of the Karachi Development Authority’s (KDA) plots, misuse of authority and illegal occupation of government land.

Shoro has been issued call-up notice by NAB in a reference against former KDA chief Syed Nasir Abbas regarding the illegal auction of 62 commercial plots in different parts of the city by the KDA.

NAB alleged that nine commercial plots were illegally allotted to a front man of Shoro against a sum of Rs150 million each. The SHC was informed that the reference had been filed against some of the accused while an inquiry had been pending against the petitioner. A NAB prosecutor sought time from the court to file a progress report.

The former local government minister was also questioned for illegal allotment of government land in Hyderabad. The NAB prosecutor submitted that the case against the petitioner had been on the investigation stage and the bureau needed more time to complete the investigation.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the inquiry pertaining to the allocation of land for a fuel station was initiated against his client with mala fide intention. The counsel said NAB had issued the call-up notice to Shoro without sharing any details of allegations or evidence of his involvement in corruption.

The SHC extended the interim pre-arrest protective bail to the Pakistan Peoples Party leader in the two cases till August 7 and August 22 and directed the NAB counsel to submit a progress report with regard to investigations against the petitioner on the next date of hearing.