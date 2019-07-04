close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
LCCI congratulates economic team

Business

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team on historic success of Assets Declaration Scheme – 2019, a statement said.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that it was an unprecedented scheme that has provided the business community an opportunity to give legal status to their undeclared assets. “The most appreciable fact about this Asset Declaration Scheme is that it would promote documented economy and not merely for the purpose of revenue generation. The comprehensive awareness drive that was launched by the government on print and electronic media throughout the duration of this scheme is also laudable,” he added.

