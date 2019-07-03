close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
Muhammad Anis
July 4, 2019

Commanders Conference: COAS briefs forum on govt's difficult decisions for economy

Muhammad Anis
July 4, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The decisions being taken by the incumbent government to improve national economy figured at the 222nd Corps Commander Conference here on Wednesday.

"The COAS apprised the forum of difficult but essential long-term measures taken by the government for improving and strengthening the national economy," the ISPR said in a statement issued after Corps Commanders Conference.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Pakistan Army's highest forum at the GHQ.

The corps commanders conference discussed geo strategic, regional and national security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organisations.

“Pakistan is on positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity,” the COAS said

