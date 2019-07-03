Dr Yasmin to announce 10-year health strategy today

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will announce “Next 10-year Health Sector Strategy” today (Thursday).

Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Iqbal Mirza, Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar, Adviser Health Hanif Khan Patafi, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhter Zaman, Secretary Specialised Health Momin Agha, Programme Director Policy and Strategic Planning Unit Dr Shagufta Zarin, representative of WHO Dr Sameen Siddiqui as well as representatives of international organisation will attend the ceremony.

The basic purpose of Next 10-year Health Sector Strategy is to provide international standard healthcare facility to the patients of public sector hospital. It is worth mentioning that on the directions of Dr Yasmin Rashid, Policy and Strategic Planning Unit of Healthcare Department has devised comprehensive health sector strategy. Special attention has been paid on mother and child, food and other programmes in this strategy.

Health strategy 2019-28 has been chalked out on the principal that best health facility is the basic human right and top priority of the present government. Local circumstances, available resources and SGDs of United Nations have been kept in view while evolving this strategy.

Dr Yasmin said that provision of quality and international standard healthcare facilities was the mission of the PTI government. “Soon positive changes will be witnessed in health sector,” she added.