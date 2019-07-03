PPP leader’s ‘killer’ shot dead at airport

LAHORE: Two armed men shot and killed the alleged killer of PPP leader Babar Butt at the international arrival lounge of the Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Wednesday. The firing left four other people injured and one of them succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The victims were identified as Zain Ali of Lakhodair and Akram, a driver by profession. Zain, who was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra, was being received by his family members when two people opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The attackers managed to dodge all security checks and bring their weapons inside the premises of the highly sensitive zone to commit the crime.

The injured were identified as Akram, Saifullah, Samiullah and Fraz, who were shifted to hospital where Akram succumbed to his wounds. The ASF personnel caught the assailants who were identified as Shan and Arshad.

Zain was a nominated accused in the murder of PPP leader Babar Butt that took place almost one and a half year back. The firing created panic at the airport as people, including women and children, started running here and there to save their lives. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the Lahore CCPO to submit a report and take action against the culprits.