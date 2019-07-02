Probe being conducted against important personality in UK, US: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said investigations are being conducted against an important personality in the US and UK.

Talking to media persons outside the accountability court, Zardari criticised the federal government, saying "now that they are taxing cars, it seems like there's a razor in the monkey's hands".

He termed PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah's arrest an injustice. "What happened with Rana Sanaullah is an injustice. I condemn it. The allegation against him is indecorous," the PPP leader said. "Do you think Rana Sanaullah would transport contraband in his car? I, too, was slapped with a similar accusation and it took me some five years to get out of that case. In my case, nothing was recovered. In this one, however, it was placed," he said.

Zardari noted that the punishment in his case was a death sentence and the same is the case with Rana Sanaullah. "The NAB didn't arrest me, I actually turned myself in,” he said. Commenting on how arrests of the opposition leaders would continue, the PPP leader said: "We will persistently fight and we are doing so even after turning ourselves in. Now, they have taxed cars as well. They are realising that they are incapable of running the country. It seems like there's a razor in the monkey's hands," he mentioned.

In response to a reporter's question as to whether he listened to Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech, the PPP co-chairman said: "Why should I listen to a silly person? I don't have time for that."

However, he chose not to answer a question regarding replacing the Senate chairman and bade farewell to the journalists.

Earlier, the accountability court granted 13-day physical remand of Zardari in Park Lane reference.

Zardari is already in NAB custody in fake bank accounts case and had also been arrested in Park Lane property reference.

The NAB produced Zardari before accountability court and sought his 14-day physical remand in Park Lane reference. During hearing accountability court judge asked NAB prosecutor in how many cases Zardari would be arrested. The judge remarked that all the cases are connected with each other and the NAB had been asked earlier to take remand of the accused at once.

The NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the judge about the progress in Park Lane investigation and pleaded that there was need of his physical remand for further probe.

Zardari's Counsel Farooq H Naek said that if the charges against his client were same in three cases then the NAB should have taken his remand at once to complete investigation.

The court judge granted 13-day physical remand of the accused and directed NAB to produce him on July 15.