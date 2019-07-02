Water supply scheme inaugurated in Kurram

SADDA: A drinking water supply project was inaugurated at Koramb Darra in Kurram tribal district.

Assistant Commissioner, Central Kurram, Fazal Wadood, opened the project at a ceremony at Koramb Darra.

The facility, built by Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) under its “Reintegration and Rehabilitation of TDP’s in merged districts” project, would benefit over 300 people in the village by providing them access to clean drinking water.

The gravity flow scheme was the longstanding demand of the people, which was completed at a cost of Rs1.76 million.

“I thank the government of Pakistan, SRSP and its donors for making this possible. The dwellers had to face a lot of problems in arranging water supply at homes,” said Ejaz Hussain, a local resident.

He said the residents had to cover a distance of three kilometres to fetch water. Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Fazal Wadood, said, “The government is committed to developing the merged districts. We look forward to more of these schemes in the district.”

“Reintegration and Rehabilitation of TDP’s in Fata” project is being implemented in Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan districts under the funding of the German government and financial facilitation of the KFW.

About 240 community physical infrastructure schemes would be completed in the aforementioned districts and over 3000 community members would be trained in different skills.