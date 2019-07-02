Girl, 3, gets liver transplant at Bahria Hospital

LAHORE: Bahria Town Children’s Hospital and Organ Transplant Centre, Lahore, has conducted a maiden successful paediatric liver transplant operation upon a three-year-old girl.

According to details made available here on Tuesday, the child had been suffering from liver disease by birth, whose mother donated her piece of liver to save her daughter’s life. A team of doctors, led by paediatric liver and kidney transplant surgeon Dr Khalid Sharif and comprising Dr Faisal Hanif, Prof Dr Huma Arshad Cheema, performed the complex operation, which lasted over 10 hours. In all, as many as 62 members including medical and paramedical staff were part of the team.

As a result of the successful operation, the child patient and her donor mother are in a stable condition, who had been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The successful operation has also laid a foundation of liver transplant surgery at Bahria Town International Hospital Orchard, Lahore, which is a state-of-the-art paediatric hospital. All kinds of facilities including 24/7 emergency services, paediatric kidney and liver transplant surgeries, round the clock paediatric ICU and diagnostic and treatment services for all diseases among children are available at the hopsital. Besides, a team of specialized doctors and surgeons has also been regularly conducting kidney and liver transplant surgeries on adult patients at the hospital.