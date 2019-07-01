HOCKEY RANKINGS: Pakistan fall to all time low 17th spot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ranking in world hockey has sunk to an all-time low following their failure to honour the FIH Pro League commitments.

The fresh FIH rankings see Pakistan getting relegated to No 17 — dropping five places. They are the lowest ranked team among top Asian hockey playing nations.

Australia head the rankings after winning the Pro League I final against world champions Belgium, who are second. The Netherlands are at No 3 followed by Argentina, India, England, Germany, New Zealand, Spain, Canada, Ireland, Malaysia and France.

South Africa (14), South Korea (15) and Japan (16) are ranked above Pakistan.

The main reason for this fall is Pakistan’s failure to compete in the FIH Pro League even after signing a MoU.

The national team is inactive for almost six months, resulting in deterioration in standard and ranking.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation must be regretting its decision of not sending the team after signing the MoU. That decision was made when Ayaz Mehmood and Ikhlaq Usmani were looking after the PHF offices. ‘The News’ has learnt that the two proposed against participating in the Pro League.

When the PHF’s new secretary Asif Bajwa was approached, he admitted that not sending the team to the Pro League was a big mistake.

“Rest assured things will drastically improve. I have just taken over as secretary PHF. My efforts will be to get back in the top 10 by the year end. This ranking neither suits Pakistan nor is our team so weak. We have not played any international hockey for six months. Pulling out of the Pro League is the main reason for this low ranking,” Bajwa said.

“We have already started the process of regrouping and hopefully you will see a better and fitter national team soon.”

He said he was as upset as any hockey follower with Pakistan’s latest ranking.

The next FIH rankings update will take place on September 8, 2019 following the completion of the continental championships.