Ponting hails Finch’s positive approach

LONDON: Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting has lauded skipper Aaron Finch for his tactical acumen and positive approach in his team’s success at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

For the last two decades, Australia have been torch-bearers at the Cricket World Cup, having won four of the last five editions. The team currently leads the points table in this year’s World Cup, with seven wins from eight games.

Their success in this tournament has been powered by consistent performances from their key players, brought about by efficient captaincy from Aaron Finch.

Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, recently hailed the 32-year-old’s ability to back his instincts during key moments of the game.

“The way that Finchy is leading this team now right through this tournament has been outstanding,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“The way he’s using his bowlers and not just using them at the moment, but he’s thinking forward in the game as well. He’s very in-tune, but he’s also very confident in believing in what he thinks is right and going with that.”

Throughout the tournament, Australia have seized key moments in the game to dent their opponent’s progress. Their 86-run victory over New Zealand, at Lord’s, was no different.

“The big moments in every game, we’ve been winning, and that’s the difference in tournament play,” Ponting said.