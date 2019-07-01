Fire razes over 150 homes in DR Congo

BUKAVU, DR Congo: A massive fire sparked in a house where a woman fried donuts near cans of petrol, has razed more than 150 homes in the eastern DR Congo, killing a seven-year-old girl, officials and residents said Monday. The fire broke out Sunday evening in the city of Bukavu, where locals were celebrating the country´s 4-0 African Cup of Nations victory over Zimbabwe. "The fire started in a house where a woman was preparing donuts and where a fuel seller kept at least ten cans of petrol," civil protection official Aime Lubago told AFP. Mayor Gerard Munyole of the Kadutu commune struck by the blaze said a child was killed, three people injured, and 150 homes burned down, leaving about 400 families roofless.