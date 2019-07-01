Fire razes over 150 homes in DR Congo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUKAVU, DR Congo: A massive fire sparked in a house where a woman fried donuts near cans of petrol, has razed more than 150 homes in the eastern DR Congo, killing a seven-year-old girl, officials and residents said Monday. The fire broke out Sunday evening in the city of Bukavu, where locals were celebrating the country´s 4-0 African Cup of Nations victory over Zimbabwe. "The fire started in a house where a woman was preparing donuts and where a fuel seller kept at least ten cans of petrol," civil protection official Aime Lubago told AFP. Mayor Gerard Munyole of the Kadutu commune struck by the blaze said a child was killed, three people injured, and 150 homes burned down, leaving about 400 families roofless.
