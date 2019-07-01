close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 2, 2019

Fire razes over 150 homes in DR Congo

World

AFP
July 2, 2019

BUKAVU, DR Congo: A massive fire sparked in a house where a woman fried donuts near cans of petrol, has razed more than 150 homes in the eastern DR Congo, killing a seven-year-old girl, officials and residents said Monday. The fire broke out Sunday evening in the city of Bukavu, where locals were celebrating the country´s 4-0 African Cup of Nations victory over Zimbabwe. "The fire started in a house where a woman was preparing donuts and where a fuel seller kept at least ten cans of petrol," civil protection official Aime Lubago told AFP. Mayor Gerard Munyole of the Kadutu commune struck by the blaze said a child was killed, three people injured, and 150 homes burned down, leaving about 400 families roofless.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus