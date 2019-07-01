close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 2, 2019

COAS calls on PM

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Monday. It has been officially stated that security matters were discussed during the meeting but it is understood that Army Chief had briefed the prime minister about his visit to the United Kingdom where he had some significant meetings. They have also discussed the economic situation prevailing in the country and the impact of the national budget that has been enforced on Monday. The two also discussed the professional affairs related to Pakistan Army.

