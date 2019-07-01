Capacity building of officers top priority, says NAB chairman

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB accords high priority for training/capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines as training is a continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of investigation officers and prosecutors. He said this while chairing a meeting to review performance of Training, Operation and Prosecution Divisions of NAB at NAB headquarters.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is an apex anti-corruption organisation of the country which has assigned gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country. He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility.

He said that NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development. Accordingly, a comprehensive yearly training plan for 2019 was devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and prosecutors. In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility. He said training cells have been created at all regional levels are primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective regional bureaus. Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program at NAB Headquarters was organized by the T&R Division NAB at NAB Headquarter.

Chairman said that NAB gives top priority to the training of its investigation officers/prosecutors. He said that NAB recognises the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. He said that a standardised syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts matters, General Financial Rules, FR, SR, Digital Forensic Question Documents and Finger Print Analysis has been formulated by NAB to ensure quality and uniformity. It will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules. The performance objectives of training programmes will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs. The NAB chairman directed DG (T&R) to implement Training plan for 2019 in letter and spirit. NAB chairman said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the country and bring the guilty to book according to the law. The NAB chairman said that a state-of-the-art forensic science LAB has been established in NAB. The forensic science LAB has the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilise Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law.